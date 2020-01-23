Watch: Varun Dhawan and Baba Jackson Dance off to ‘Muqabala’

Varun Dhawan recently took to Instagram to post a video in which he dances off to ‘Muqabala’ with Tik Tok star Baba Jackson. Varun Dhawan is currently in the midst of promoting his upcoming film Streed Dancer 3D, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor.

In the video, Baba Jackson shows off some of his cool moves to the tune of famous Bollywood song ‘Muqabala’. Soon, he is joined by Varun Dhawan and the two synchronize perfectly.