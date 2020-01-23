Watch: Varun Dhawan and Baba Jackson Dance off to ‘Muqabala’
Varun Dhawan recently took to Instagram to post a video in which he dances off to ‘Muqabala’ with Tik Tok star Baba Jackson. Varun Dhawan is currently in the midst of promoting his upcoming film Streed Dancer 3D, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor.
In the video, Baba Jackson shows off some of his cool moves to the tune of famous Bollywood song ‘Muqabala’. Soon, he is joined by Varun Dhawan and the two synchronize perfectly.
While sharing the video he wrote, “With the one they call @babajackson2019. The real street dancer Bahut maaza ayaaa keep breaking the Internet”
Baba Jackson, whose real name is Yuvraj Singh, is a TikTok user who goes by the handle Babajackson2020.
Recently, Hrithik also called Baba Jackson the “smoothest airwalker I have ever seen”. Hrithik said this in response to a tweet with a compilation of videos of a young man dressed like Michael Jackson and dancing to songs such as ‘Muqabala’ and ‘Tumse Milke Dil Ka Hai Jo Haa’ on a terrace.
Amitabh Bachchan also took to Twitter to compliment Baba Jackson.
Varun Dhawan’s next outing Street Dancer 3D is all set to release on 24 January. Directed by Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer 3D stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. The two battle it out on the dance floor with Prabhudeva playing their coach.
Ahead of the release of his film Street Dancer 3D, Varun Dhawan had taken to social media to pay tribute to the late YouTuber Danish Zehen, who he said inspired his look in the film. “The handsome Danish was the inspiration for Sahej’s look in #streetdancer. Danish is no more and is in a better place but is loved by so many so I thought I should share this so people should know that he even inspired us. @remodsouza sir suggested this look and @aalimhakim bhai executed it superbly. Love and respect #danish” he wrote alongside a picture of the two. Varun can be seen sporting a similar hairstyle as Danish.
