Varun Denies Being the First Choice For Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992

Varun Dhawan recently took to Twitter to clarify that he wasn't the first choice for the role of Harshad Mehta in Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992. The actor corrected a user who said that he was supposed to play the part that Pratik Gandhi essays in the SonyLiv show.

The original tweet read, "Did you know? #VarunDhawan was the first choice to play the iconic role of #HarshadMehta in Scam 1992. Later director Hansal Mehta suggested #PratikGandhi and the rest is history".