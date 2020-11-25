Varun Denies Being the First Choice For Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992

The actor corrected a Twitter user who claimed he was to play the role which Pratik Gandhi stars in.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
Varun Dhawan clarifies a rumour that he was the first choice for Pratik Gandhi's role in Scam 1992.
i

Varun Dhawan recently took to Twitter to clarify that he wasn't the first choice for the role of Harshad Mehta in Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992. The actor corrected a user who said that he was supposed to play the part that Pratik Gandhi essays in the SonyLiv show.

The original tweet read, "Did you know? #VarunDhawan was the first choice to play the iconic role of #HarshadMehta in Scam 1992. Later director Hansal Mehta suggested #PratikGandhi and the rest is history".

Varun Denies Being the First Choice For Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992

To which Varun Dhawan replied, "Really not true I think the only choice for this show can be #pratikgandhi absolutely brilliant he is. big fan #scam 1992".

Varun Denies Being the First Choice For Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992

Thanking him for the clarification, the user attached a screenshot of a news report from which he said he got the trivia.

Varun Denies Being the First Choice For Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992

Set in 1980’s and 90’s Bombay, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story follows the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who took the stock market to dizzying heights and his subsequent downfall. The series also stars Shreya Dhanwanthary and Satish Kaushik, among others.

Also Read
Will Not Take the Success of 'Scam 1992' Seriously: Hansal Mehta
Will Not Take the Success of 'Scam 1992' Seriously: Hansal Mehta

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!