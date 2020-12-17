Urmila Matondkar Files FIR After Instagram Account Is Hacked

The actor appears to have fallen prey to a phishing scam.

Urmila Matondkar with DCP Rashmi Karandikar of the Mumbai Police.
Actor and Shiv Sena leader Urmila Matondkar says she has filed an FIR with the Cyber Crime cell of the Mumbai Police after her Instagram account was hacked. "My Instagram account has been hacked @instagram. First they DM you n ask to follow a few steps n verify the account n then it gets hacked... really...!!??? #notdone," she tweeted.

In another tweet she added that she had met with DCP Rashmi Karandikar of the Cyber Crime cell who "enlightened" her on the issue. She also posted a photo of them together. "Cyber crime is not something that women should take lightly (sic)," she wrote.

Urmila Matondkar appears to have fallen victim to a phishing scam where cybercriminals send Instagram users direct messages that appear legitimate. They pretend to be the Instagram Help Center and claim that a copyright violation has been filed against the account owner. They then ask the user to click on a link to verify their profile or risk having their account deleted.

Several popular Instagram users have been targeted by this scam, including comedian and content creator Jose Covaco, actors Sumeet Vyas and Karanvir Bohra, and comedian Sapan Verma.

