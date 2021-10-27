'Maha CM Concerned About Bollywood's Image, Will Write to PM Modi': Nawab Malik

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said on Tuesday that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over portraying Bollywood in a negative light in the wake of recent raids by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Malik added that this can affect the livelihoods of many people working in the industry.

During a press conference Malik said, "CM Uddhav Thackeray has informed me that he is worried about the Hindi film industry being portrayed in a negative light. He is going to write to PM Modi about this. The raids have maligned the image of the film industry".