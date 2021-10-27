'Maha CM Concerned About Bollywood's Image, Will Write to PM Modi': Nawab Malik
Nawab Malik said Uddhav Thackeray is concerned about Bollywood being portrayed in a bad light.
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said on Tuesday that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over portraying Bollywood in a negative light in the wake of recent raids by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Malik added that this can affect the livelihoods of many people working in the industry.
During a press conference Malik said, "CM Uddhav Thackeray has informed me that he is worried about the Hindi film industry being portrayed in a negative light. He is going to write to PM Modi about this. The raids have maligned the image of the film industry".
Malik has levelled a string of allegations against NCB's Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and the raids conducted by the agency, among them being one onboard a luxury cruise in which Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been arrested.
"The Chief Minister isn't concerned about only 3-4 actors in the industry. Bollywood is the biggest film industry after Hollywood. It offers jobs and employment to lakhs of people. If the industry is portrayed in a bad light, people could lose their livelihoods".Nawab Malik, NCP spokesperson
On Wednesday, Malik shared photos of Wankhede's 'nikah' on Twitter, accusing him of forging caste certificate.
Malik tweeted a purported marriage photo of Wankhede, with the caption saying that "the fraud started here." In another tweet later, he also shared what he called was the 'Nikah Nama' of the first marriage of 'Sameer Dawood Wankhede.'
Wankhede, however, has since denied the charges. Malik told reporters that no discussions were held with the CM regarding the caste certificate.
