Two 'Savdhaan India' Actors Arrested For Alleged Theft
They were reportedly arrested in connection with the theft of Rs 3.28 lakh from the locker of a paying guest.
Two actors who have worked in television shows have been arrested for alleged theft of a large sum of money, Mumbai Police officials said on Friday.
Surabhi Shrivastav, 25 and Mohsina Shaikh, 19, have been part of Savdhaan India, Crime Patrol and other crime-related shows on various channels. They were arrested in connection with the theft of Rs 3.28 lakh from the locker of a paying guest in Mumbai's Goregaon.
Sometime ago, the two women had gone to a friend's home in a posh building in the Royal Palms area of Aarey Colony which provides accommodation as paying guests.
While staying there as paying guests, they allegedly stole the cash from the locker of another woman staying there as a PG, and then quickly left the place, the police said
After the victim lodged a complaint with Aarey Police Station, cops probed the case. While scanning the CCTV footage of the society, the police saw the women decamping from the building, officials said.
They were picked up and after questioning admitted to the crime, said a police official.
According to police, the two female actors were going through a financial crisis owing to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown that has hit the entertainment industry hard, and they took the opportunity to make some quick money.
