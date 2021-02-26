Two of Lady Gaga's Dogs Stolen, Dog Walker Shot

Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot on Wednesday (24 February) and has been hospitalised, as per a report by ANI. Two of the pop star's French bulldogs have also been stolen after the robbery.

A reporter for Lady Gaga from Italy released an official statement confirming that the two dogs were the singer's French Bulldogs named Koji and Gustav.

As per a statement given by Los Angeles police to People magazine, the incident took place at 9:40 pm on Wednesday.