Two Men Arrested for Attempting to Enter Salman Khan's Farmhouse Near Mumbai

Two men were arrested for trying to break into the farmhouse of actor Salman Khan in Panvel near Mumbai.

Two men were detained by Panvel Taluka Police for illegally trying to enter the farmhouse of actor Salman Khan in Panvel. The accused were caught trespassing inside Salman’s Arpita farmhouse by guards on 4 January, as per a report by The Indian Express.

As per another report by India Today, the accused, Ajesh Kumar Omprakash Gill and Gurusevak Singh Tejsing Sikh, told the security guards at Arpita Farmhouse that they wanted to meet Salman Khan as they were his fans. However, the accused gave false names to the security guards.

In continuation of the report, the accused also attempted to trespass. Meanwhile, the security guards became suspicious of their activities and they called the police. 

Earlier, the actor was accorded Y Plus security last year after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi issued threats against him.

Also Read

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Consoles Ayesha As She Faints After He Schools Her

Topics:  Salman Khan 

