Accused of Not Doing Enough During COVID, Twinkle Defends Family

Twinkle Khanna defended herself and Akshay Kumar after a retired IAS officer accused the family of not doing enough to help people during the pandemic. Twinkle had shared a crowdfunding post on Twitter as part of her association with ANNADA and the Daivik Foundation. According to the post, the funds would go into supplying oxygen concentrators to hospitals in India.

Replying to that, former officer Surya Pratap Singh wrote in Hindi, "Twinkle ji, your husband is among the richest artists in the country. Instead of the drama of asking for funds, it'd be better if your family showed more kindness. This is not the time to ask for help, it is the time to help."