TV Actors Karan Veer Mehra, Nidhi Tie The Knot In Delhi Gurudwara
The couple got married in a small traditional ceremony.
On 24 January, television actor Karan Veer Mehra married actor Nidhi V Seth. The couple had an intimate traditional ceremony that was held at a Gurudwara in Delhi on Sunday. The traditional ceremony is expected to be followed by a dinner ceremony later at a hotel.
"We have invited only 30 guests for the shaadi, but we plan to hold a reception in Mumbai for our friends, who won’t be able to attend the wedding," Mehra had told Times of India a few days before the wedding.
The couple wanted to invite more guests but couldn't as they wanted to follow COVID protocols.
In photos being circulated online, Mehra is dressed in a dark blue sherwani while Nidhi is clad in light-coloured lehenga.
For the past couple of days, both Karan and Nidhi have been sharing photos from their wedding-related ceremonies on Instagram. On mehendi ceremony, Karan shared a photo of the two with the caption, "The beginning of all beginnings , Mehndi with my @nidhivseth"
Nidhi opened up to Times of India about how the couple picked the date for their wedding, "We had shortlisted a few dates, including one in December. However, we wanted 2020 out of our lives and hence, settled for January 2021. We checked online and found that January 24 was an auspicious date. I realised that I am not shooting on that day, and that was another reason we zeroed in on this date.”
Karan Veer Mehra is known for his role in Pavitra Rishta.
(With inputs from Times of India)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.