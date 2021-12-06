TV Actor Sayantani Ghosh Ties the Know With Anugrah Tiwari
Sayantani Ghosh and Anugrah Tiwari got married in a private ceremony in Kolkata.
TV actor Sayantani Ghosh tied the knot with Anugrah Tiwari in Kolkata in a private ceremony and took to social media to share pictures from the wedding. “And just like that I went from being a Miss to a Mrs,” Sayantani wrote in the caption.
Sayantani Ghosh told Calcutta Times, “The moment I wore my shankha and pola I felt something changing inside. I have worn shankha-pola before, for different characters I played on screen. But this time, it was for real! I think a Bengali bride always looks pretty in a laal Benarasi, shankha-pola, chandan on the forehead and sindoor.”
Earlier, the actor had also shared pictures from their engagement ceremony with the caption, “The best thing in life is to hold on to each other and here we are about to begin a new chapter in our lives.”
“As we start our new journey, we have had an eternal blessing by my dida. The saree and my bangles that I'm wearing were given to me by her and it feels like she was a part of our celebration last night. Thank you Parama Ghosh for helping me with styling the blouse so last minute,” the actor had added.
Several celebrities congratulated the couple. Indraneil Sengupta commented, “Congratulations and all the best,” and Rohit Roy wrote, “Congrats guys !!!! Can’t wait for y’all to get back so we can all celebrate it!”
“Happy shaadi to ya both darlings... have a super journey together ahead... love loads...” actor Shruti Panwar wished.
Sayantani Ghosh made her television debut with Kumkum- Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan and went on to star in shows like Naamkarann, Naaginn, and Mahabharat. She also participated in Bigg Boss 6.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.