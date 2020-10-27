TV Actor Malvi Malhotra Stabbed Thrice, Hospitalised

The report stated that the person, identified as Kumar Mahipal Singh, stabbed Malvi and fled from the spot in his car. Singh is yet to be arrested. The attacker is said to be a film producer who reportedly became Malvi's Facebook friend in 2019. They met a few times.

Malvi has registered a complaint against Kumar Mahipal Singh. She has reportedly alleged that the said person wanted her to marry him. When Malvi rejected his proposal and stopped all communication, he attacked her.

In the FIR statement, Malvi added that on Monday night, she was returning from a coffee shop when Singh confronted her. When Malvi refused to speak to him, he took out a knife and stabbed her thrice.

Malvi Malhotra has been part of the TV show Udaan and film Hotel Milan.

