Treasure For Me: Raveena Shares Pic From Rishi, Neetu's Wedding
Raveena Tandon also shares an interesting anecdote associated with the photo.
Raveena Tandon took to Instagram to share a treasure that she managed to find after many years. The actor shared a photo from Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's wedding. In the throwback photo, the newlyweds' are posing with their colleagues from the film industry. A little Raveena is seen standing with late Rishi Kapoor. Raveena's father and filmmaker Ravi Tandon and actor Mac Mohan are also featured in the frame.
"Found a gem. A tad too late though. Thank you @juuhithesoniibabbar for finding this pic. Chintu uncle kept asking me for this pic to put in his autobiography. And some how I had lost the original. Found it .so that’s me standing with chintu uncle, at his wedding. Wish I’d gotten it a bit earlier. Nonetheless it is treasure for me", Raveena wrote.
Raveena shared that Rishi Kapoor wanted to use the photo in his autobiography Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored. She thanked actor Juhi Babbar for finding the pic.
Rishi Kapoor passed away last year after a battle with cancer. He and Neetu had tied the knot in 1980.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.