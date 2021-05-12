Treasure For Me: Raveena Shares Pic From Rishi, Neetu's Wedding

"Found a gem. A tad too late though. Thank you @juuhithesoniibabbar for finding this pic. Chintu uncle kept asking me for this pic to put in his autobiography. And some how I had lost the original. Found it .so that’s me standing with chintu uncle, at his wedding. Wish I’d gotten it a bit earlier. Nonetheless it is treasure for me", Raveena wrote.

Raveena shared that Rishi Kapoor wanted to use the photo in his autobiography Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored. She thanked actor Juhi Babbar for finding the pic.

Rishi Kapoor passed away last year after a battle with cancer. He and Neetu had tied the knot in 1980.