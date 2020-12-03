Your Absence is Felt Deeply: Tina Ambani Remembers Dev Anand

Former Bollywood actor Tina Ambani remembered her mentor Dev Anand on his death anniversary on Thursday, 3 December. Dev Anand had launched many of the leading ladies of Bollywood, including Tina Ambani (formerly Munim), Zeenat Aman and Tabu.

Taking to Instagram, Tina Ambani shared an old photograph of the duo and wrote, "A toast to the man who opened the door to a world of possibility, creativity and discovery for me. Thank you for believing in me Dev sa'ab. And thank you for the memories. Your absence is felt deeply".