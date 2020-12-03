Your Absence is Felt Deeply: Tina Ambani Remembers Dev Anand

Tina Ambani debuted with Dev Anand in the 1978 film Des Pardes.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Dev Anand and Tina Ambani.
i

Former Bollywood actor Tina Ambani remembered her mentor Dev Anand on his death anniversary on Thursday, 3 December. Dev Anand had launched many of the leading ladies of Bollywood, including Tina Ambani (formerly Munim), Zeenat Aman and Tabu.

Taking to Instagram, Tina Ambani shared an old photograph of the duo and wrote, "A toast to the man who opened the door to a world of possibility, creativity and discovery for me. Thank you for believing in me Dev sa'ab. And thank you for the memories. Your absence is felt deeply".

Your Absence is Felt Deeply: Tina Ambani Remembers Dev Anand

Tina Ambani debuted with Dev Anand in the 1978 film Des Pardes. The film, produced and directed by the legendary actor, also starred veterans like Pran, Ajit Khan, Amjad Khan, Shreeram Lagoo, Tom Alter, Bindu, Prem Chopra, AK Hangal and Mehmood.

Also Read
Dev Anand On Life, Movies, Music and His Love for Suraiya
Dev Anand On Life, Movies, Music and His Love for Suraiya

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!