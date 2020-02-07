This Is Where Deepika and Ranveer Are Jetting off for a Vacation
Deepika Padukone has taken off for a vacation with Ranveer Singh. Deepika took to Instagram to share photos of their passports and captioned the photo as, “His & Hers... #vacation.”
Though Deepika hasn’t revealed where they are headed, the flight number – UL 142 – visible on her boarding pass suggests that the destination is Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Deepika is quite active on Instagram. Some time back, she took to social media to wish her sister Anisha Padukone as it is the latter’s birthday. Deepika posted a photo of the two of them in which Deepika is eating a fry and Anisha is standing with a plate of fries.
Deepika has captioned the photo, “Happy Happy Birthday my partner in french fry! Actually...YOU are a french fry! Okay Bye!!! @anishapadukone”
On 2 February, Deepika also took to social media to celebrate 25 years of her father Prakash Padukone as a badminton player. She shared an old photo from her father’s early days as a badminton player.
The caption read, “Pappa, Your contribution to Badminton and Indian Sport is immeasurable! Thank You for your dedication,discipline,determination and years of hard work! We love you and are proud of you!Thank You for being you! #prakashpadukonebadmintonacademy #ppba #25years”
Deepika had also announced that she and Rishi Kapoor will star in the Bollywood remake of 2015 comedy The Intern, which stars Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway. The film will be jointly produced by Azure Entertainment, Warner Bros India and Deepika's Ka Productions, and is expected to release in 2021.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )