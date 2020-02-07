This Is Where Deepika and Ranveer Are Jetting off for a Vacation

Deepika is quite active on Instagram. Some time back, she took to social media to wish her sister Anisha Padukone as it is the latter’s birthday. Deepika posted a photo of the two of them in which Deepika is eating a fry and Anisha is standing with a plate of fries.

Deepika has captioned the photo, “Happy Happy Birthday my partner in french fry! Actually...YOU are a french fry! Okay Bye!!! @anishapadukone”