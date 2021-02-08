This is What Saif Ali Khan Has to Say About His Paternity Leave
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor will welcome their second child soon.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are expecting their second child soon. Saif has decided to take a paternity leave and will resume shooting for Adipurush after that. In an interview with Elle magazine, Saif said,
"Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home? If you don’t see your children growing up, you’re making a mistake. And I can take time off from work—it’s a privileged position".
Saif added that he has always taken breaks from work to maintain a healthy balance. "Rather than follow a 9-to-5 routine, I live like an actor. Your dharma and approach to everything are based on your career". The actor also said that his profession can be 'all-consuming' so he ensures that he takes time off to focus on other things that rejuvenate him. Further, Saif said that self-care for him includes doing good films, eating right, good sleep and being at peace mentally.
Virat Kohli, who welcomed his daughter last month, had also taken a paternity leave. Speaking about his decision he had said, "I wanted to be back home in time to be with my wife (Anushka Sharma) for the birth of my first child. It is a very, very special and very, very beautiful moment that I want to experience. That was the reason behind my decision".
(With inputs from Elle)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.