This is What Saif Ali Khan Has to Say About His Paternity Leave

Saif added that he has always taken breaks from work to maintain a healthy balance. "Rather than follow a 9-to-5 routine, I live like an actor. Your dharma and approach to everything are based on your career". The actor also said that his profession can be 'all-consuming' so he ensures that he takes time off to focus on other things that rejuvenate him. Further, Saif said that self-care for him includes doing good films, eating right, good sleep and being at peace mentally.

Virat Kohli, who welcomed his daughter last month, had also taken a paternity leave. Speaking about his decision he had said, "I wanted to be back home in time to be with my wife (Anushka Sharma) for the birth of my first child. It is a very, very special and very, very beautiful moment that I want to experience. That was the reason behind my decision".

