'The Sound of Music' Actor Christopher Plummer Passes Away

Plummer's many other films included The Man Who Would Be King and Knives Out.



He was a memorably villainous Klingon in the sixth Star Trek film and played TV anchorman Mike Wallace in 1999's The Insider.



He also played Sherlock Holmes in Murder By Decree and appeared with Peter Sellers in The Return of the Pink Panther.



"He was a national treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots," Pitt was quoted as saying. "Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come.



"He will forever be with us."

Many celebrities took to social media to mourn his demise.