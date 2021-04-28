Losing a Family Member Mid-Pandemic Hit Me Hard: Ileana D'Cruz

Like with many others, the COVID pandemic derailed plans and introduced unprecedented circumstances into actor Ileana D'Cruz's life. While she wanted to further her career and achieve new heights, she also realized the value of spending time with her family.

In a recent interview, she revealed that she lost a close family member last year, and said, "The pandemic (last year) was a bit hard only because I was away from my family. Losing a member of my family who was so close to me hit me very hard. It made it especially harder because I was away from them all."