Losing a Family Member Mid-Pandemic Hit Me Hard: Ileana D'Cruz
In a recent interview, Ileana opened up about the way the pandemic affected her personal and professional life
Like with many others, the COVID pandemic derailed plans and introduced unprecedented circumstances into actor Ileana D'Cruz's life. While she wanted to further her career and achieve new heights, she also realized the value of spending time with her family.
In a recent interview, she revealed that she lost a close family member last year, and said, "The pandemic (last year) was a bit hard only because I was away from my family. Losing a member of my family who was so close to me hit me very hard. It made it especially harder because I was away from them all."
She added that she didn't want to look back and feel like she didn't spend enough time with her family, and made it a point to spend 'a little more time over Christmas and New Years'. The Barfi! actor also said that she was 'hungry to get back to work', "I miss work and while spending time with my family was wonderful, I am hungry to get back to work and get back on set soon and do some more unusual challenging work."
Last year, she shot her upcoming film Unfair & Lovely with Randeep Hooda. The Balwinder Singh Janjua directorial is a social comedy aimed at India's obsession with 'fair skin'.
Talking about shooting during a pandemic Ileana said that she was initially worried but the producers were so accommodating that it put her at ease. "They ensured and assured me that every precaution would be taken and everyone would be safe," she added.
The pandemic has had an adverse effect on mental health for many but Ileana assured that she isn't compromising on it and makes sure it's something always at the back of her head.
Ileana D'Cruz made her Telugu film debut in 2006 with Devadasu, and marked her entry to Bollywood with Anurag Basu's film, Barfi! She last appeared in Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull.
