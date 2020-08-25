The Backlash 'Sadak 2' Is Getting Is Obnoxious: Prakash Jha

Speaking about nepotism in the Bollywood industry, Prakash Jha said that actors being replaced in movies happens all the time. "Maybe Sushant Singh Rajput was kind of like pushed out from some projects, but it happens all the time. You can't make that as a rule, and some people who are trying to make a big issue out of it, I feel it's not right. Think about the fact that Sushant was doing such great work. When you come to Mumbai to prove yourself in the film industry, be prepared to strive and work very hard and to take rejection as many times as it happens because eventually, when you'll get accepted, you shine".

Prakash Jha is gearing up for the release of his next film Aashram, starring Bobby Deol in the lead.