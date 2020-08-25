The Backlash 'Sadak 2' Is Getting Is Obnoxious: Prakash Jha
The filmmaker speaks about the conspiracy theories regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Ever since the trailer of Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 dropped, it has been receiving a lot of hate online given the outrage following Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The trailer even made it to the most disliked video ever on YouTube.
Now, in an interview to Bollywoodlife, filmmaker Prakash Jha said that hating on a film and calling for its boycott is sad and unfair. "Mahesh Bhatt saab is a a very talented director who has made many great films. Alia Bhatt, too, is a gifted actor", he said.
"To drag Alia and Mahesh Bhatt down without any evidence and unleashing hate on them by believing random conspiracy theories people are coming up with makes no sense. I don't follow social media much, but what is happening in the case of Sadak 2, and if it's only based on assumptions that the Bhatts had some role to play in Sushant Singh Rajput's demise then it is obnoxious, sad and unfair".Prakash Jha, Filmmaker
Speaking about nepotism in the Bollywood industry, Prakash Jha said that actors being replaced in movies happens all the time. "Maybe Sushant Singh Rajput was kind of like pushed out from some projects, but it happens all the time. You can't make that as a rule, and some people who are trying to make a big issue out of it, I feel it's not right. Think about the fact that Sushant was doing such great work. When you come to Mumbai to prove yourself in the film industry, be prepared to strive and work very hard and to take rejection as many times as it happens because eventually, when you'll get accepted, you shine".
Prakash Jha is gearing up for the release of his next film Aashram, starring Bobby Deol in the lead.
