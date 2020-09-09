Telugu TV Actor Sravani Kondapalli Allegedly Dies by Suicide
Sravani Kondapalli was 26.
Telugu TV actor Sravani Kondapalli allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday, 8 September, at her residence in Hyderabad, as per a report by The Indian Express. She was 26. As per family members, Sravani had gone to her room saying she wanted to take a shower. When she didn't come out for over an hour, they broke in and found her body. The police have reportedly not recovered any suicide note.
Sravani's family has blamed the actor’s former friend Devaraju for the suicide. V Narasimha Reddy, SHO of SR Nagar Police Station, told the publication. "Devaraju was arrested in June for allegedly harassing Sravani and forcing her to marry him. Though they started talking later, the family suspects Devaraju has something to do with Sravani's death".
A case has been filed against Devaraju and investigation is underway.
(Inputs: The Indian Express)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.