Tamil Star Ajith Snatches Phone from Fan, Video Goes Viral

The mask-less fan tried to take a selfie without Ajith's consent

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Actor Ajith at the polling booth</p></div>
Tamil actor Ajith and his wife actor Shalini went to a polling booth in Thiruvanmiyur in Chennai, on Tuesday, 6 April. Voting is in progress for 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu.

In a video, which has since gone viral, Ajith can be seen snatching a fan's phone after the latter took selfies with the actor without his consent. He then points at the mask-less fan and seemingly asks him and others to leave, reported The News Minute. It is believed that he later returned the phone.

The video triggered a debate on Twitter about celebrities being filmed without their consent.

Some believed that Ajith disrespected his fans.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Many others commended the actor for following COVID-19 protocol, and defended his right to privacy.

Tamil television host and actor Dhivyadharshini Neelakandan also expressed her support for Ajith in a tweet that read, "The way Ajith sir was treated today was sad.... he gave us fans soooo much happiness , shudnt we giv him peace in return while he is exercising he basic right to vote with his family ... but Ajith sir ur way too patient #Ajith TamilNaduElections2021."

These Tamil Nadu elections witness rivals All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) battling each other in nearly 130 constituencies.

Published: 

