Tamil Filmmaker Thamira Passes Away Due to COVID

Tamil filmmaker Thamira passed away on Tuesday, 27 April, due to COVID-19 in a hospital in Chennai, as per a report by India Today. He was 53.

The filmmaker, who made his debut in 2010 with Rettaisuzhi, was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai 20 days ago after testing positive. Thamira is survived by a daughter and three sons.

Following his demise, condolences poured in from the South film industry.