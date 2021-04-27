Tamil Filmmaker Thamira Passes Away Due to COVID
He was 53.
Tamil filmmaker Thamira passed away on Tuesday, 27 April, due to COVID-19 in a hospital in Chennai, as per a report by India Today. He was 53.
The filmmaker, who made his debut in 2010 with Rettaisuzhi, was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai 20 days ago after testing positive. Thamira is survived by a daughter and three sons.
Following his demise, condolences poured in from the South film industry.
Music Composer Ghibran tweeted, "We have lost another true gem. #Thamira Sir remained true to his craft and never chased fame or money. Working with him was a great gift. May his soul RIP. Heartfelt condolences to Sir's family (sic)."
