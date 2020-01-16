Tamil Actor Vishnu Vishal Pens Letter on Coping With Depression

Vishnu adds that all this while he was oblivious to how his condition affected his family. However, when he realised he decided to take control of the situation.

The actor saw a therapist regularly, went back to working out under a trainer, and eating healthy, and he also made critical lifestyle choices such as blocking out judgemental people and spending time off social media. Vishnu said that with time, he was able to regain his health — both mental and physical — and is currently working on his next film FIR, with four more projects lined up.

Vishnu added that the reason for his Twitter post was to tell people that they can bounce back from a bad period in their lives anytime, with discipline and positivity. He shared two photos of his drastic transformation before and after his injury.

Vishnu even likened his journey to that of Surya’s character from Vaaranam Aayiram, wherein he undergoes a period of depression, alcoholism and drug abuse after his girlfriend dies. Vishnu termed his journey the ‘Vaaranam Aayiram’ way.