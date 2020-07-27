Tamil Actor Vijayalakshmi in Hospital After Attempting Suicide
She is said to be stable now.
Tamail actor Vijayalakshmi was taken to a Chennai hospital on Sunday, 26 July after an alleged suicide attempt. She alleged harassment and bullying by followers of Naam Thamizhar party leader Seeman and Panankattu Padai’s Hari Nadar.
In a video which she uploaded on Sunday evening, Vijayalakshmi said, “This is my last video and I have been in tremendous stress in the last four months because of Seeman and his partymen. I tried my level best to survive all these days because of my mother and sister, but I have been humiliated in the media by Harinadar recently.”\
She added, “I would like to tell fans who are watching the video just because I was born in Karnataka, Seeman has tortured me a lot. As a woman, I have put up with it to my highest capabilities. I won’t be able handle the pressure anymore. I am from the Pillai community, the same community LTTE leader Prabhakaran is part of. Prabhakaran is the only reason Seeman is who he is today, but now he has been harassing me on social media continuously. You s**t shamed me to make me feel the pain and it is up to me to decide on what to do after facing such insults from you."
"I request my fans not to let Seeman get away from this case. He should never get anticipatory bail. My death should be a big eye-opener to everyone. I don’t want to be a slave to anybody.”Vijayalakshmi
After she posted the video on Facebook, her sister Usha and actor Gayathri Raghuram, took her to a hospital in Adyar.
According to reports, The Adyar Magistrate has recorded Vijayalakshmi’s statement. A complaint has been lodged on behalf of Vijayalakshmi against Seeman at the Adyar police station.
