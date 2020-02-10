Vijay Clicks Selfie With Fans on Sets of ‘Master’, Pic Goes Viral
Tamil actor Vijay is back to shooting for his upcoming film Master. Recently, he took a selfie with his fans from the sets of the movie. The actor took to Twitter to upload the photo, and since then it has gone viral.
“Thank you Neyveli,” Vijay captioned the selfie. Sreedhar Pillai and Kaushik LM too shared the photo. Vijay even stood up on a bus to greet his fans. He even thanked them, and the video might be part of his behind-the-scenes in Master.
The Income Tax department has issued summons to Vijay over charges of tax evasion and his alleged links with financier Anbu Chezhiyan, according to a report by ANI . The development comes after the IT Department on Friday carried out a raid at the actor's residence in Panaiyur area in Chennai. I-T officials have been involved in searches in properties related to movie financier Anbu Chezhiyan since Wednesday, 5 February. They have also conducted searches in over 20 locations related to the AGS Group, which includes AGS Cinemas and AGS Entertainment, which produced Vijay’s 2019 film Bigil.
