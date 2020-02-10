Vijay Clicks Selfie With Fans on Sets of ‘Master’, Pic Goes Viral

The Income Tax department has issued summons to Vijay over charges of tax evasion and his alleged links with financier Anbu Chezhiyan, according to a report by ANI . The development comes after the IT Department on Friday carried out a raid at the actor's residence in Panaiyur area in Chennai. I-T officials have been involved in searches in properties related to movie financier Anbu Chezhiyan since Wednesday, 5 February. They have also conducted searches in over 20 locations related to the AGS Group, which includes AGS Cinemas and AGS Entertainment, which produced Vijay’s 2019 film Bigil.