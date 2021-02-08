Tamil Actor Suriya Tests Positive for COVID-19
He announced the news in a statement on Twitter.
Tamil actor Suriya has tested positive for COVID-19. He shared the news in a statement on Twitter saying he was undergoing treatment and is feeling "better".
"I am undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and am better now. Let us all realise that life hasn’t returned to normalcy yet. We also cannot be filled with fear and let life come to a standstill. We still need to be careful and safe. Lots of love and gratitude to the dedicated doctors and medical staff standing by my side," he tweeted in Tamil.
Suriya recently wrapped up shooting for Netflix original film Navarasa, which also stars Vijay Sethupati. The film is being directed by Gautham Menon and jointly produced by Netflix India and filmmaker Mani Ratnam. It features a collection of short films by nine filmmakers. The actor also has movies with directors Vetrimaaran and Siva in the pipeline.
