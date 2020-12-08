Taiwan's President Has a Special Message For Swara Bhasker
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-Wen has taken to Twitter to congratulate Swara for Bhaag Beanie Bhaag.
Actor Swara Bhasker has been receiving a lot of appreciation for her performance in the recent Netflix series Bhaag Beanie Bhaag. While praises have been pouring from all corners of the country, Swara's acting skills have created a buzz in foreign territory too.
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-Wen has taken to Twitter to congratulate Swara for her show and extended an invitation to Taiwan too.
It started with Swara receiving a tweet from Dr Mumin Chen, Deputy from Taiwan Representative Office in India. It read, "Hi Swara, this is Dr Mumin Chen, Deputy from Taiwan Representative Office in India and friend of @theUdayBCongratulations on the success of your new drama! May I request you to say hello to our president @iingwen and Taiwanese audience? They can watch your drama from Netflix."
To which the actor replied, "Hi sir! Thank you for ur generous feedback on #BhaagBeanieBhaag Yes pls do encourage friends in #Taiwan to watch it & my regards to President Tsai @iingwen I have admired her for her conviction & political resolve.. and of course Taiwan’s admirable handling of COVID-19. #rolemodel."
This is when President Tsai Ing-Wen tweeted, "Good to know we've got good friends in #India, especially one as creative as you! Thank you for bringing laughter & courage to people around the globe during this challenging time. We welcome you to #Taiwan once international travel is safer. Good luck with #BhaagBeanieBhaag!"
Overwhelmed with the praise Swara Bhasker wrote, "Thank you ma'am for your gracious message. Can't wait to visit Taiwan... the stand you have taken in support of democracy is inspiring!".
