Taimur Debuts on Kareena’s Instagram, ‘Steals’ Her Frame
Kareena Kapoor has finally created an official account for herself on Instagram a few days back. On Saturday, 7 March, morning she posted a second photo on Instagram, this time of her son Taimur. “The only one I will ever allow to steal my frame,” she captioned the pic. In the photo, shot by Avinash Gowariker, Taimur can be seen resting his head on Kareena's shoulder.
Kareena’s account already has 1.2 million followers. The first post was a photo of her in a black and gold jacket and tights. “The cat’s out of the bag,” the actor wrote.
Kareena had vaguely hinted at the idea of starting a social media account in an interview with News18 in January. She said, “I know my fan clubs also have some 6-7 million followers. There are lots of fans who are running them. I can say that there'll be an official page which I will do at some point. But it will be run by somebody. It will only officially be about my work and will have updates about my films, but no personal stuff. It'll have one or two personal pictures from our family holiday, but nothing more than that. Saif (Ali Khan) and I always give out one picture from our family holiday anyway.”
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )