Taapsee Tweets in Support of Showik Chakraborty After NDPS Order

The Thappad actor was reacting to news of the order passed by special court judge GB Gurao that ruled that the charge of financing illicit trafficking or trading of drugs does not apply to Showik.

The NCB had invoked Section 27A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against Showik and Rhea Chakraborty. The act deals with "financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders" and is punishable by 10-20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The order passed by the NDPS states that "ingredient of Section 27A of NDPS Act are absent in the case", reported India Today. It notes that the Bombay High Court, which had earlier granted bail to Rhea but not Showik, ruled that ingredients for invoking the provision do not exist in her case.

It adds, "It is alleged that the applicant (Showik Chakraborty) has procured ganja for Sushant Singh Rajput. Admittedly, the applicant is arrested only on the basis of statement of co-accused and his statement."

"It is also not the case of the prosecution is that accused financed to illicit trafficking of drug and those drugs were supplied to various persons," said the court.