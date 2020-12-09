Taapsee Tweets in Support of Showik Chakraborty After NDPS Order
A special NDPS court granted Showik bail on 2 December.
Taapsee Pannu has tweeted in support of Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty, who was granted bail after three months' imprisonment, on 2 December, by a special NDPS court in the drug case registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which was linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
She wrote:
"Scarred a family for life. Karma isn't too far away from those who made a foul cry for justice in the name of personal vendetta."Taapsee Pannu, Actor
The Thappad actor was reacting to news of the order passed by special court judge GB Gurao that ruled that the charge of financing illicit trafficking or trading of drugs does not apply to Showik.
The NCB had invoked Section 27A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against Showik and Rhea Chakraborty. The act deals with "financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders" and is punishable by 10-20 years of rigorous imprisonment.
The order passed by the NDPS states that "ingredient of Section 27A of NDPS Act are absent in the case", reported India Today. It notes that the Bombay High Court, which had earlier granted bail to Rhea but not Showik, ruled that ingredients for invoking the provision do not exist in her case.
It adds, "It is alleged that the applicant (Showik Chakraborty) has procured ganja for Sushant Singh Rajput. Admittedly, the applicant is arrested only on the basis of statement of co-accused and his statement."
"It is also not the case of the prosecution is that accused financed to illicit trafficking of drug and those drugs were supplied to various persons," said the court.
The court also noted the recent Supreme Court ruling which held that statements made before NCB officers cannot be considered as a confession. In light of this ruling, it said that the confessions made before the NCB as "inadmissible" in a court of law and the "accused cannot be convicted on the basis of a confessional statement".
(With inputs from India Today)
