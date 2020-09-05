Taapsee Pannu Tweets Against ‘Gold Digger’ Labelling of Rhea 

On Saturday, actor Taapsee Pannu tweeted against the negative labelling of actor Rhea Chakraborty on some media platforms and social media. Rhea who was dating the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been accused of abetment of suicide by the actor’s family.

Reacting to a tweet that had a screenshot of headlines that included, “Rhea’s brother arrested by NCB, but no drugs found” and “No proof yet that Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from Rajput account,” Taapsee tweeted - “Every woman who is with a relatively more successful man is NOT a ‘gold digger’ and for the rest , truth and investigating agencies will do their job. One step at a time.”