Taapsee Pannu Tweets Against ‘Gold Digger’ Labelling of Rhea
“Truth and investigating agencies will do their job,” tweeted Taapsee Pannu
On Saturday, actor Taapsee Pannu tweeted against the negative labelling of actor Rhea Chakraborty on some media platforms and social media. Rhea who was dating the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been accused of abetment of suicide by the actor’s family.
Reacting to a tweet that had a screenshot of headlines that included, “Rhea’s brother arrested by NCB, but no drugs found” and “No proof yet that Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from Rajput account,” Taapsee tweeted - “Every woman who is with a relatively more successful man is NOT a ‘gold digger’ and for the rest , truth and investigating agencies will do their job. One step at a time.”
Taapsee had earlier tweeted against the media trial on Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. In a reply to Lakshmi Manchu’s tweet in support of Rhea, Taapsee said, “I didn’t know Sushant on a personal level nor do I know Rhea but what I know is, it only takes to be a human to understand how wrong it is to overtake judiciary to convict someone who isn’t proven guilty. Trust the law of the land for your sanity and the deceased’s sanctity.”
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.