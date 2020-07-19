I Refuse to be Bitter: Taapsee Responds to Kangana's Comments
Taapsee Pannu responds to Kangana Ranaut calling her "B-grade".
In an interview Republic TV, Kangana Ranaut took a dig at Swara Bhasker and Taapsee Pannu calling them "B-grade actors". Responding to her comment, Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter to respond. She tweeted, "I have heard that after class 10 and class 12, our (industry actors) results are also out. Till now we resorted to the number system right?"
Kangana Ranaut said “For me, I have only to lose here (in Bollywood) because I know tomorrow they (movie mafia gangs) will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker, who will get up and say, ‘Oh, only Kangana has problem with nepotism, but we love Karan Johar’. If you love Karan Johar, why you both are B-grade actresses? You are better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday. You both are better actresses. Why don’t you get work? Your whole existence is a proof of nepotism. What are you telling me how happy you are with the industry? So, I know this happen and the whole system will make me look like a mad person.”
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Taapsee said, “It’s disheartening to see someone making a mockery out of outsiders and the industry that has given us so much. Imagine the parents whose kids are coming into the industry. What will they think of us? Like we are some nasty evil people sitting here to eat outsiders?” questions Taapsee.
Taapsee added, "I refuse to be bitter. I refuse to take advantage of someone’s death for personal vendetta and I refuse to make a mockery out of the industry that gave me bread and identity. As an actor who wants to speak up and address important issues that have happened with me which can help empower others, I did speak up when I was wrongfully replaced in Pati Patni Aur Woh. I called out a wrong practice and had the director of the film supporting me then. So, it’s not like I am scared to voice out problems and people do back you when you do it with right intentions.
