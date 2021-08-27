Taapsee Pannu Reacts to Chattisgarh High Court Order on Marital Rape Case
On Thursday, the Chhattisgarh High Court granted bail to a man accused of marital rape.
Actor Taapsee Pannu has expressed her shock at Chattisgarh High Court's ruling in a marital rape case. On Thursday, the court granted bail to a man who was accused of marital rape by stating that "sexual intercourse or any sexual act between a husband and his legally married wife, even if it was by force or against their will, did not constitute as rape", reported LiveLaw.
Reacting to the news Taapsee tweeted, "Bas ab yehi sunna baaki tha (This was all that was left to hear)".
Singer Sona Mohapatra tweeted, "The sickness I feel reading this #India , is beyond anything I can write here".
In the case, the man has been acquitted, and charges against him have been filed under Section 377 of IPC after the court observed that his unnatural physical relationship with his wife caused the aforementioned crime.
Justice NK Chandravanshi, who passed the judgment, mentioned that "sexual intercourse" with your wife if she's above the age of 18 is not rape. He further added, "Although, except insertion of finger and radish in her private part, what other unnatural physical relation he made with the complainant, she has not stated, which is a matter of evidence, but, only on that ground, charge framed under Section 377 of the IPC cannot be said to be erroneous at the stage of framing of charge, especially in terms of Section 377 of the IPC where dominant intention of the offender is to derive unnatural sexual satisfaction..."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.