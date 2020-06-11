Taapsee Pannu took to social media to share a video showing a series of animations about the hardships migrants had to face during the coronavirus lockdown. The actor also narrated a poem titled ‘Pravaasi’. The video starts with the lines, “Hum toh bass pravaasi hai, kya is desh ke vaasi hai?”Gulzar Pens Moving Poem on Plight of Migrant Workers The video features tragic incidents that took place during the lockdown. It draws reference from a video wherein a child was seen sleeping on a suitcase while his mother dragged him, hoping to reach home on foot. We are also reminded of two other horrors that we witnessed during this period - migrant labourers sleeping on the platform being run over by a freight train and a toddler trying to wake his dead mother up.Sharing the video, Taapsee wrote, “Pravaasi. A series of pictures that probably will never leave our mind. The lines that will echo in our head for a long time. This pandemic was worse than just a viral infection for India”.Taapsee currently has three projects in mind - Rashmi Rocket, Haseen Dillruba and Shabaash Mithu. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.