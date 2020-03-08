Taapsee, Kareena, Malaika & B’wood Celebrate Women’s Day
Taapsee Pannu, Malaika Arora, Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor, Pooja Bedi and other celebrities took to social media to celebrate International Women’s Day.
Taapsee shared a photo of her female co-stars from Thappad, which included Dia Mirza and Ratna Pathak Shah, and asked fans to do their part to do their bit “towards the change you want to see”.
Kareena, who made her official Instagram debut only a few days ago, dedicated a post to her mother Babita. She posted a photo of Babita and her grandson Taimur writing, “Boss. Mother. Woman. Legend. 08.03.2020”
Kangana Ranaut’s team shared a video montage of the women that Kangana has essayed in her films, including Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika, the late Jayalalithaa and her characters from Queen, Simran and Panga. They included a message from Kangana that read: “As a woman, we don’t have to hope we get our due. We need to get up and get it ourselves. Happy Women’s Day, month, year, and eternity to all the brave women out there. Happy International Women’s Day.”
Malaika Arora shared a message paying tribute to women who have carved their own identities without being bogged down by the various labels society gives them.
"The happiest women are the ones who made a choice to love themselves wholly and truly. Women who chose to leave the past behind, worked on their self-esteem and put a high price tag on their self-esteem," she wrote. "They stopped playing victims. They stopped whining in self-pity and dining in pity parties. They moved past their anger, tears and bitterness. They realized that happiness is a personal choice and responsibility. They chose to be defined by their present, but not their pasts," she added.
Check out more messages from celebrities on Women’s Day.
