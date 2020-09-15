On International Democracy Day, Taapsee Has a Message for India
"Because when you raise questions asking for better for your country it’s not anti national," writes Taapsee Pannu.
15 September marks International Democracy Day and actor Taapsee Pannu shared a powerful message for India through an animated video. The videos, and the poem that Taapsee voices, comment on the various isses that the actor has been lending her voice to through the years. The poem talks about caste and religion dividing the masses, the fear of speaking our mind and the lack of a constructive discussion around our social fabric. Sharing a message with the poem, Taaspee wrote:
Because when you raise questions asking for better for your country it’s not anti national it’s coz you love your country and countrymen beyond all fears and feel it’s potential is still untapped. To the Largest Democracy of the world, let’s make sure we preserve our ‘rights’ and perform the ‘duties’.Taapsee Pannu
In the poem Taapsee says, "We have laid foundations of a new India and we will succeed if we keep having dialogues. In search of science, but it is sad that we are stuck in blind faith. There was supposed to be no unemployment in new India, then why did everyone change gears once elections got over? Constitution says we are all equals then why are we divided on basis of caste and religion? No one would sleep hungry and everyone will have a house - that’s a fine thought but we first need to eradicate fears from hearts. We taught the world that the everyone is family, why can’t we follow the same? Let us start such a beginning that will start new journeys and make it successful with dialogues."
