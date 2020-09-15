On International Democracy Day, Taapsee Has a Message for India

In the poem Taapsee says, "We have laid foundations of a new India and we will succeed if we keep having dialogues. In search of science, but it is sad that we are stuck in blind faith. There was supposed to be no unemployment in new India, then why did everyone change gears once elections got over? Constitution says we are all equals then why are we divided on basis of caste and religion? No one would sleep hungry and everyone will have a house - that’s a fine thought but we first need to eradicate fears from hearts. We taught the world that the everyone is family, why can’t we follow the same? Let us start such a beginning that will start new journeys and make it successful with dialogues."