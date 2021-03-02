Disgust: Taapsee Reacts to CJI’s ‘Will You Marry Her?’ Remark

Fashion photographer Atul Kasbekar, too, reacted to the news piece on Twitter. "I honestly cannot fathom this warped form of ‘justice'. Whatsoever Who can possibly have any logic as to how this can be any sort of solution?" he wrote.

The exchange happened while Chief Justice of India SA Bobde was hearing an appeal regarding Bombay High Court’s order to set aside anticipatory bail that was given to the accused by the Sessions Court.

CJI Bobde asked, "Will you marry her?", to which the advocate said, "I will take instructions."

Giving a bizarre response to this, CJI Bobde said, "You should have thought before seducing and raping the young girl. You knew you are a government servant."

The accused is being charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) for raping a 16-year-old distant relative repeatedly by threatening her of an acid attack.

It has been alleged that the victim’s illiterate mother was coerced to sign an undertaking claiming that the sexual relations were consensual, also promising the victim’s mother that the two will be married when the victim turned 18.

Following these statements, there was a huge outrage on Twitter, with netizens expressing their shock and disgust.