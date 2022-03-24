Swara Bhasker Says Uber Driver 'Took Off' With Her Groceries in Los Angeles

Actor Swara Bhasker has alerted Uber after one of their drivers took off with her groceries still in the car. Swara, who is currently in Los Angeles, USA, tweeted Uber Support for help, saying that the driver drove off with her stuff during a pre-added stop. Uber customers can add up to two extra stops along their route.

"Hey Uber Support, one of your drivers here in LA just took off with all my groceries in his car while I was on a pre-added stop!", Swara tweeted.