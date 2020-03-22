Swara, Mohd Zeeshan Ask Shaheen Bagh Protestors to Self Isolate

Actors Swara Bhasker and Mohammed Zeeshan who have been at the forefront of the anti-CAA and NRC protests in Bollywood, have asked protestors across the country to stop community protests and to self isolate due to the threat of the coronavirus. Swara and Zeeshan made their requests on social media and specifically asked the protestors at Shaheen Bagh to vacate the streets and self isolate themselves.

Take a look at the message Swara posted on her Instagram account: