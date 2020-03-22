Swara, Mohd Zeeshan Ask Shaheen Bagh Protestors to Self Isolate
Actors Swara Bhasker and Mohammed Zeeshan who have been at the forefront of the anti-CAA and NRC protests in Bollywood, have asked protestors across the country to stop community protests and to self isolate due to the threat of the coronavirus. Swara and Zeeshan made their requests on social media and specifically asked the protestors at Shaheen Bagh to vacate the streets and self isolate themselves.
Take a look at the message Swara posted on her Instagram account:
“My Appeal to ALL the sit-in protests in times of Corona
We are committed to the Constitution and we are committed to the values of the Constitution. At a time of global pandemic - as the Corona virus Covid-19 spreads all over India rapidly.. self quarantine, isolation and social distancing are the only ways to lessen the speed with which this virus spreads. As citizens it is our duty to isolate ourselves and social distance. In light of these developments- my appeal to the amazing Dadis of Shaheen Baugh and all the fiesty women and people of the sit-in protests across the country: Stand Up! Self isolate! Vacate the streets! 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 I say this as an ally! In solidarity! Jai Hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳”
Mohammed Zeeshan took to Twitter with this post to his allies at Shaheen Bagh.
Meanwhile, according to a report by PTI, the protesters in Shaheen Bagh will continue with their protest on Sunday, 22 March, the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to remain inside their houses under a self-imposed ‘janata curfew’. "On Sunday, we will sit under small tents (at the protest side). Only two women will sit under each tent and maintain a distance of more than a metre between them," a protester who did not wish to be named said.
We'll get through this!
