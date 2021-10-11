Swara Bhasker Files Complaint Against Twitter User For Objectionable Remarks
Based on Swara Bhasker's complaint, a case has been filed against the Twitter user & YouTube influencer.
Actor Swara Bhasker has filed a complaint alleging that a Twitter user and YouTube influencer has been circulating messages on social media platforms with an intention to outrage her modesty, as per a report by News18. As per the report, Swara has also claimed that some hashtags have been circulated with regard to some movie scene.
A criminal case has reportedly been registered on the basis of the complaint at Delhi's Vasant Kunj North police station, and investigation is currently underway. The Sections imposed are 354D, 509 of the IPC and 67 of the IT Act.
Swara has often been the subject of incessant trolling, and the actor recently spoke to NDTV about how that affects her mental health. "It's not pleasant at all, but I have become somewhat immune to it because it has been happening for several years now. However, that itself is problematic. Why should a woman, who is a public personality and who expresses her opinions freely, have to be sexually and verbally harassed every day of her life? It's so sad for my parents too. On several occasions, my mother has been moved to tears reading the comments".
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.