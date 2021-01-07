Want to Answer Why I Celebrate: Sutapa Pens Note on Irrfan's B'day

Sutapa added that now she would like to answer as to why she always celebrated Irrfan's birthdays. "I don’t remember what I answered you but today I want to answer so listen Irrfan I celebrate the day because how would I have met you if you were not born ..so I celebrate the day the nakshatras the tithi the grahas the alignment of the universe on that particular day which welcomed you in this planet. And now that you are in the infinite did you get some answers you always seeked?".

She added, "Dark nights dim lights and sahir saab’s shayari would float in the air..some nights when the sleep finally would decide after one or two momentary yawns to hide behind the star so one star gazes and looks for sleep quietly. You are silent from within, it’s a long days end and last three years have really been with longest days. You are tired with incessant noise of anxiety worry curiosity etc etc ..you just stare at the dark night with occasional horns just enough to remind you that you are earth bound. Yes bombay never sleeps..sometimes so don’t you. I celebrate your birthday as I would not meet you if you weren’t born".