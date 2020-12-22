Sussanne Khan, Suresh Raina Booked After Police Raid Mumbai Club
They were in violation of the curfew imposed by the Maharashtra government over COVID-19.
Cricketer Suresh Raina, singer Guru Randhawa, and Sussanne Khan are among 34 people who were booked by the Mumbai Police following a raid at the JW Marriott. Work is underway to file an offence under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 269 of the Pandemic Act (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), sources tell The Quint. All persons have been released under Section 41 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).
Rapper Badshah, who was also present, allegedly escaped during the raid, which was conducted at the Dragonfly Club at 3am on 22 December. Among the 34, 19 people who were from Delhi and Punjab returned to Delhi via a 7am flight the same day, sources say. The Maharashtra government on Monday, 21 December imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am till 5 January in Mumbai and other cities in light of a fast-spreading strain of coronavirus that has emerged in the UK.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.