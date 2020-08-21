Thank You for Gracing My Life: Sushmita Remembers Ram Indranil
Ram Indranil Kamath passed away in Mumbai on Thursday.
Ram Indranil Kamath, photographer and illustrator, passed away on Thursday at his residence in Mumbai.
Penning a note for her dear friend, Sushmita Sen posted on Instagram, “An extremely gifted Artist, unique to his core and a friend who graced my life with colors & canvases filled with divinity!! Rest in peace Indranil @instahindu Thank you for gracing my life!! My deepest condolences to the family. #duggadugga”.
Kamath lived with his mother in his Mumbai apartment. Apart from an artist he was also a photographer. In fact, his glasswork paintings were popular in the Mumbai art circuit.
He was also a mythologist known for his Indian Calendar art and used to call himself Mahalaxmi's favourite child.
