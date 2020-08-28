Sushant's Father's Lawyer, Sister React to Rhea's Interviews

It's been over two months since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, and his partner Rhea Chakraborty finally broke her silence and addressed all allegations against her in interviews to NDTV and India Today on Thursday, 27 August. She said that during their Europe trip in October last year Sushant had confided in her that he had suffered from a phase of depression in 2013 and had taken professional help for the same.

Rhea also said that Sushant and his father's relationship was strained and the actor hadn't met him for five years.

Responding to the same to NDTV, Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh alleged that Rhea had exploited Sushant and used him 'like a tissue paper'.