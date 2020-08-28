Sushant's Father's Lawyer, Sister React to Rhea's Interviews
Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti denies claims made by Rhea.
It's been over two months since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, and his partner Rhea Chakraborty finally broke her silence and addressed all allegations against her in interviews to NDTV and India Today on Thursday, 27 August. She said that during their Europe trip in October last year Sushant had confided in her that he had suffered from a phase of depression in 2013 and had taken professional help for the same.
Rhea also said that Sushant and his father's relationship was strained and the actor hadn't met him for five years.
Responding to the same to NDTV, Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh alleged that Rhea had exploited Sushant and used him 'like a tissue paper'.
"If Sushant was alive, the family wouldn't have had any problems if he spent Rs 500 crores on her. But after his death, they realised that Rhea did not love him at all, just used him like a tissue paper".Vikas Singh, Sushant's Family Lawyer.
He also added that why didn't Rhea contact his family when she discovered Sushant was battling mental health problems? "Let us assume everything Rhea said is true. When she found out Sushant was suffering from mental health issues, was it not obligatory on her part to inform his family?"
Vikas Singh said that Rhea also did not elaborate on the 'banned' drug she was giving Sushant. "Did she talk about the banned drug she was giving Sushant in coffee and water? Did she consult the doctors regarding the same? She was giving him some drug to control Sushant and his mind".
Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also alleged that Rhea was 'tarnishing' her brother's image on national TV. In a series of tweets, Shweta denied Rhea's claims that Sushant wasn't close to his family.
(With inputs from NDTV)
