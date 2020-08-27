Sushant's Father Alleges Rhea was 'Poisoning' His Son
Sushant Singh Rajput's family has called for Rhea Chakraborty's arrest.
In a video, Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh has alleged that Rhea Chakraborty was 'poisoning' his son for quite some time. "Rhea Chakraborty had been giving poison to my son Sushant for quite some time. I would ask the authorities to arrest her", he is seen saying.
In an interview to India Today, Rhea Chakraborty has finally broken her silence, saying that she got to know about her partner Sushant's mental illness while on a trip to Europe. She added that Sushant confided in her that he was going through a phase of depression in 2013 and had even consulted a psychiatrist regarding the same.
On 28 July, an FIR was lodged in Patna against Rhea based on a complaint by Sushant's family. Rhea has been accused of abetment to suicide and siphoning off funds from Sushant's account. Currently, the CBI is investigating Sushant's death and the Narcotics Bureau has also filed a criminal case against Rhea and three of her acquaintances on 26 August claiming proof about consumption of banned substances.
