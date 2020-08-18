Sushant’s Death Probe: SC to Pronounce Order on Transfer Tomorrow
SC will decide whether the CBI should be allowed to take over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe or not.
The Supreme Court is slated to pass an order on Wednesday, 19 August, on whether the CBI should be allowed to take over Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe, reported NDTV. Actor Rhea Chakraborty had, on her part, requested the Supreme Court to transfer the complaint filed against her by Sushant Singh's father in Bihar.
BACKGROUND
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde had released a statement saying that her silence should not be mistaken as her weakness.
“Rhea has been summoned by the Mumbai Police and the Enforcement Directorate on several dates for inquiry, investigations and gathering electronic evidence. She has appeared on all the appointed dates and both the agencies have investigated her relationship with Sushant and her financial status at great length”.
On 29 July an FIR has been filed against Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment of suicide, on the complaint of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father.
Rajput had died by suicide at his Mumbai home on 14 June.
(With inputs from NDTV)
