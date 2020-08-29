Sushant Stopped Taking Meds in June First Week Says Dr Kersi

Chavda's statement again brings the focus back to the fact that Sushant Singh Rajput did, in fact, suffer from severe depression. The Mumbai Police's preliminary investigation suggested that depression possibly drove him to kill himself. Sushant died on June 14, the second week of June, while Rhea Chakraborty, his live-in girlfriend left his Bandra, Mumbai home on June 8.

"Sushant was depressed. He was seeking treatment too. He told me he had met a psychiatrist in 2013. He had been admitted to Hinduja hospital for treatment too at one point, he was under Dr Kersi Chavda... In December 2019, he was getting better under Dr Chavda's treatment," Rhea said in an interview.

Rhea Chakraborty was summoned by the CBI, who is investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, for questioning. She is also being simultaneously investigated by the ED and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).