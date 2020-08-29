Sushant Stopped Taking Meds in June First Week Says Dr Kersi
Dr Kersi Chavda told Mumbai Police that the actor stopped taking his medicines in the first week of June.
Dr Kersi Chavda, the doctor Sushant Singh Rajput was in touch with, has told Mumbai Police that the actor had stopped taking his medicines in the first week of June post which his condition was deteriorating. Earlier, statements of five psychiatrists were recorded by Mumbai Police. These include Kersi Chavda, Perveen Dadachanji, Harish Shetty, Nikita Shah and Susan Walker, and each of them had confirmed that Sushant Singh Rajput suffered from severe depression.
"Sushant stopped taking medicines and had a panic attack in the first week of June 2020. He had severe anxiety, depression and existential crisis," Chavda said, as per sources.
Chavda's statement again brings the focus back to the fact that Sushant Singh Rajput did, in fact, suffer from severe depression. The Mumbai Police's preliminary investigation suggested that depression possibly drove him to kill himself. Sushant died on June 14, the second week of June, while Rhea Chakraborty, his live-in girlfriend left his Bandra, Mumbai home on June 8.
"Sushant was depressed. He was seeking treatment too. He told me he had met a psychiatrist in 2013. He had been admitted to Hinduja hospital for treatment too at one point, he was under Dr Kersi Chavda... In December 2019, he was getting better under Dr Chavda's treatment," Rhea said in an interview.
Rhea Chakraborty was summoned by the CBI, who is investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, for questioning. She is also being simultaneously investigated by the ED and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).
