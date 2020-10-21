SSR’s Domestic Help Moves Bombay HC for Rs 10 Lakh Compensation

"The petitioner was in illegal detention and this is in gross violation of Articles 21 (right to life and liberty) and 22 (any person arrested to be produced before concerned court within 24 hours)," his plea said.

Sawant has been accused of interacting with peddlers and procuring drugs, allegedly on behalf of Sushant Singh Rajput, and has been charged under Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.