SSR's Father Recovering After Successful Surgery, Says Sister
He had been admitted to hospital over a heart ailment.
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter to announce that their father KK Singh is recovering after a successful operation.
"I would like to thank everyone who prayed for Dad, the operation was successful and he is feeling better now. Keep him in your prayers for a speedy recovery," she tweeted.
Enquires after KK Singh's health began pouring in after a photo of him in a hospital bed with his daughters by his side shared by photographer Viral Bhayani went viral. He was reportedly admitted to a hospital in Faridabad due to a heart ailment.
Many of Sushant's fans commented on the photo. "OMG god bless him," wrote one user, while another one said, "Get well soon uncle oh god speedy recovery (sic)."
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June. At the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to be held from January 16 to 24, Sushant's Chhichhore will be screened as part of the Indian Panorama section.
