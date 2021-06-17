Sushant Singh Rajput's Bandra Flat Is up for Rent: Report
Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly leased the apartment for 4.5 lakh in 2019.
Late Sushant Singh Rajput's sea-facing apartment in Bandra is reportedly up for rent and is expected to attract renters when the COVID-19 situation in India gets better. The real estate firm revealed that Sushant had leased the flat for 4.5 lakh per month in December 2019, according to reports.
"The apartment has been put up for lease but has yet to get a tenant," a 'celebrity broker' was quoted saying by Times of India. “Because of the pandemic, the property hasn’t received that many enquiries. The few interested buyers who have showed up have always enquired about Sushant Singh Rajput," the broker added.
The apartment is reportedly up for lease at 4 lakh per month.
Talking about the apartment's location, the broker added that its ideal for 'creative minds', "It is a beautiful sea view apartment and is ideal for creative minds and a good home from those who migrate to Mumbai for work. Once the pandemic ends and the world opens up to India again, we’re expecting renewed interest from expats and the corporate world, too."
The broker continued, "This house attracts people who like vibrations and the scenic view." The reality firm is reportedly revealed that the apartment's owners are sure that the house will get leased soon. They did, however, admit that some people are bothered by the apartment's history.
Sushant Singh Rajput stayed at the Mont Blanc flat with Siddharth Pithani and partner Rhea Chakraborty, and house helps Keshav and Neeraj.
On June 14 2020, Sushant was found dead in his apartment. The cause of death was initially ruled a suicide but the case was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) got involved due to drugs-related angles to the case.
The late actor had also given a tour of his house in a video for Asian Paints' Where the Heart Is.
"I remember when I was making the decision of getting this house. I was shooting for a film in Budapest and I saw a video of the house. I was really waiting to get here and experience living in this house," he'd said.
