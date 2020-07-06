Help Us Heal: Sushant's Ex-Manager Disha's Family Issues Statement

The family of Disha Salian, who had been the manager to Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma has issued a statement, urging people to not spread rumours and speculative stories surrounding her demise. Disha died by suicide in June.

“Dear all, Whoever is reading this, you may or may not be knowing us and Disha in person. But we all have one thing in common. We all are humans and have the ability to feel. Thus we hope you all understand our pain. We lost someone we loved. The loss is too deep and grave to be processed. It’s a difficult situation for us as we are still trying to come to terms with her demise. But at the same time, what’s more upsetting are the several unnecessary rumours, conspiracy theories and speculations that are not just fake but are also hampering the well being of her parents and close ones,” the statement said.