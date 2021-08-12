Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Court Rejects Siddharth Pithani's Bail Plea

On Wednesday, a special court rejected the bail application of late Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, as per a report by The Indian Express. Siddharth was arrested in May in an alleged drugs case.

He had filed for bail last month, claiming that there wasn't any evidence against him to prove that he was involved in any drug related offence. Siddharth had also reportedly stated that while the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had relied on the statements of Sushant's manager and cook claiming he had purchased ganja, both of them had retracted later.